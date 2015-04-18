Hani Aldar

Almuheet Fc Concept4

Hani Aldar
Hani Aldar
  • Save
Almuheet Fc Concept4 almuheet fc concept ocean waves sun raise crest soccer saudi
Download color palette

Another concept of the crest that shows the Sun raises behind black ocean waves. In spite of centering the ball, I've placed it in the path of the raising Sun. I try to use the meaning of the team name and its colors.
Almuheet means Ocean.

D03181cc038cd622902c9fd34ca7d62d
Rebound of
Almuheet Fc
By Hani Aldar
View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Hani Aldar
Hani Aldar

More by Hani Aldar

View profile
    • Like