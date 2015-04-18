Julien G Bailleux

Project Icons

Julien G Bailleux
Julien G Bailleux
  • Save
Project Icons
Download color palette

Hi everybody,

I drew a series of icons for a confidential project and wanted to share it with you. I do not know if everything is clear. for now it is under consideration especially the bottom line.

Have a great weekend

Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Julien G Bailleux
Julien G Bailleux

More by Julien G Bailleux

View profile
    • Like