Ameen Al Saqqaf

DUSOL

Ameen Al Saqqaf
Ameen Al Saqqaf
  • Save
DUSOL logo mark symbol branding sun globe solar panel solar power d renewable energy
Download color palette

Finalised logo proposal for solar panel manufacturer and distributer based in Dubai, UAE.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Ameen Al Saqqaf
Ameen Al Saqqaf

More by Ameen Al Saqqaf

View profile
    • Like