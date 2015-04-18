Alex Riegert-Waters

ILMX 030

Alex Riegert-Waters
Alex Riegert-Waters
  • Save
ILMX 030 vector photoshop science scientist illustration
Download color palette

Preview of my next contribution to IllustratedMixtape.com, go check em out if you haven't already. It's a super fun project!

https://www.instagram.com/alexriegertwaters

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Alex Riegert-Waters
Alex Riegert-Waters

More by Alex Riegert-Waters

View profile
    • Like