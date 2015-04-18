Arturo Mendez

Foodie Lab (isotipo)

Foodie Lab (isotipo) logo symbol food foodie dish brand branding lab foodie lab foodielab creative kitchen hipster
Foodie Lab, a creative kitchen brand. They work every day thinking and creating new ways to taste your food with unique products.

https://www.facebook.com/foodielabmexico

Hi, I'm a Mexican Visual Storyteller based in Canada↴
