Justin Ellis

Dogwood Arts Festival Logo

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Hire Me
  • Save
Dogwood Arts Festival Logo dogwood arts festival watercolor red white typography script logo design
Download color palette

A little logo for an event I'll be going to today!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2015
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
Hire Me

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like