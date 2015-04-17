Mike Anderson

Thundercats of Dark Water

Thundercats of Dark Water thundercats illustration anime manga comics character design comic book
Thundercats and Pirates of Dark Water: Lion-O and Ren
Full Illo here: http://mikuloctopus.tumblr.com/

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
