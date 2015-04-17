Chaotic™ (Otto Greenslade)

Oto-D2

Oto-D2 r2d2 graphic design graphics branding hijack logo star wars subvertising advertising
I am currently running an experiment where I hijack iconic logos/imagery and replace it with my own branding...

Subvertising is the name of the game :)

Check the @2X for full effect...

