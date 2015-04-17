Tina Gong

XIX - The Sun

Exercise in illustrating a tarot card every day. To decide which card to make each day, I draw a card from the deck.

XIX - The Sun
Symbolizes the success of the conscious mind in overcoming any obstacles or fears of the unconscious, usually through attainment of knowledge.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
