Sedki Alimam

Dreams on Kickstarter

Sedki Alimam
Sedki Alimam
  • Save
Dreams on Kickstarter kickstarter campaign dreams surreal vintage
Download color palette

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sedkialimam/dreams-0

Dreams is a collection of surreal prints reflecting man’s relation to future, oneself, and society.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Sedki Alimam
Sedki Alimam

More by Sedki Alimam

View profile
    • Like