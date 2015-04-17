Quentin Lemoine

Crawdit

Quentin Lemoine
Quentin Lemoine
  • Save
Crawdit logo design
Download color palette

Logo I designed for a school project.
The project was a crowdfunding website for short movie.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Quentin Lemoine
Quentin Lemoine

More by Quentin Lemoine

View profile
    • Like