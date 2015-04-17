Valarie Martin Stuart

Making History

Making History typography tshirt
A fun side project, making a shirt for a graduating class. The class thought they wanted a t-shirt with their signatures in a box. But who really wants that?

Font: Swistblnk Monthoers

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
