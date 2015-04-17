Lindsay J. Haynes

Cake-ing the Biscuit

Lindsay J. Haynes
Lindsay J. Haynes
  • Save
Cake-ing the Biscuit branding design graphic design stationery logo
Download color palette

Branding/stationery for my friend's cake business.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Lindsay J. Haynes
Lindsay J. Haynes

More by Lindsay J. Haynes

View profile
    • Like