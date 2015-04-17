New Portfolio Site

So... the time has come to really address my site, lol. As designers, I feel that we often neglect our personal sites. We either don't have the time, dealing with work, clients, family, etc. etc. etc.

But what does this do for our business and growth as artists, designers, coders, hackers, illustrators... you get it. In my opinion, I feel this alone holds us back from the potential we really can achieve. If we aren't showcasing our very best because we don't have the time, we're actually neglecting a potentially brighter future.

So I've finally decided it was time, time to really showcase my abilities, not only as a product designer dedicated to UI/UX, but as an artist, designer, illustrator, coder, and motion designer.. yea i do a ton of shit!

So here's where it's going, my personal tribute to my craft... where's yours?? More to come!!