Justin Wilkinson

San Jose Sabercats Logo

Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson
  • Save
San Jose Sabercats Logo sports logo rebrand
Download color palette

Another AFL team rebrand. I'm enjoying doing these so far. I'll be doing new uniforms as well as a few other goodies as well.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Justin Wilkinson
Justin Wilkinson

More by Justin Wilkinson

View profile
    • Like