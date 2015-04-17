Brooks Hungate

MADE IN THE USA
I've thought about starting some sort of company at some point down the road. I would really love to get into making cool prints and stuff. I created this simple mark that would be put on everything printed. You know... because the "US of A" is awesome.

Still a WIP but it gives a general idea. I haven't seen it anywhere... but you never know.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
