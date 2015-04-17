Warcos
Asana

Ship and Lighthouse Badges

Warcos
Asana
Warcos for Asana
  • Save
Ship and Lighthouse Badges sea naval asana badge icon
Download color palette

Sea themed icons and badges for the Hackathon “Rewards System Project” at Asana. In collaboration with @Jessica Strelioff.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Asana
Asana

More by Asana

View profile
    • Like