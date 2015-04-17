A policeman pulls a man over for speeding and asks him to get out of the car. After looking the man over he says, "Sir, I couldn't help but notice your eyes are bloodshot. Have you been drinking?" The man gets really annoyed and says, "Officer, I couldn't help but notice your eyes are glazed. Have you been eating doughnuts?"

