Alexander Ramsey

Architecture Is

Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Hire Me
  • Save
Architecture Is animation gif illustration
Download color palette

My first motion graphic in After Effects! This is the beginning of a 60 second animated typography video for work.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Alexander Ramsey
Alexander Ramsey
Creative solutions. Bold results.
Hire Me

More by Alexander Ramsey

View profile
    • Like