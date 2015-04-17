Kevin Engle
Moz Design Team

Seattle Icons And Map

Kevin Engle
Moz Design Team
Kevin Engle for Moz Design Team
  • Save
Seattle Icons And Map seattle icons guitar plane coffee map tote bag rainier vector illustration moz
Download color palette

Seattle icons and map for a tote bag. Thanks to @derric for help with the Space Needle and Troll illustrations.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Moz Design Team
Moz Design Team

More by Moz Design Team

View profile
    • Like