José Saramago, “The Stone Raft"

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm a HUGE fan of José Saramago and that's my take on "The Stone Raft" ("A Jangada de Pedra").
The basic premise of the novel is that the Iberian Peninsula has broken off the European continent and is floating freely in the Atlantic Ocean — I know, Saramago and his weird plots ;)
This shot is part of a personal project called Recover in which I redesign covers of books I love.