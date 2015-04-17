Bruno O. Barros

José Saramago, “The Stone Raft"

I'm a HUGE fan of José Saramago and that's my take on "The Stone Raft" ("A Jangada de Pedra").

The basic premise of the novel is that the Iberian Peninsula has broken off the European continent and is floating freely in the Atlantic Ocean — I know, Saramago and his weird plots ;)

This shot is part of a personal project called Recover in which I redesign covers of books I love.

