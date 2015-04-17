Aaron Abentheuer

Offset for iOS

ios app icon timezones time
The launch of Offset for iOS is coming closer and I’ve updated the app icon to better represent the app’s visuality. Additionally I’ve updated the proportions considering the iOS icon-grid.

Offset will launch in the App Store in April, if you want to know more about its progress follow @tryOffset.

Offset for iOS
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
