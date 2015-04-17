Robert Bratcher

City of Metropolis Logo

Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher
  • Save
City of Metropolis Logo metropolis superman logo logo design branding city dc comics superhero
Download color palette

Where The Man of Steel Lives...

Part of my #100DaysofFictionalPlaces on my Instagram.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Robert Bratcher
Robert Bratcher

More by Robert Bratcher

View profile
    • Like