Brandon Escalante

Logomark

Brandon Escalante
Brandon Escalante
  • Save
Logomark logo chat bubble talk mark simple
Download color palette

Here's a rejected logo for a client, I can see why now, but the ideas that grew from this were really helpful!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Brandon Escalante
Brandon Escalante
Hey there 👋

More by Brandon Escalante

View profile
    • Like