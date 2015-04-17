Matt Yow

Hermes

Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Hire Me
  • Save
Hermes mark hermes winged wing helmet wings logo gradient
Download color palette

Logo exploration based on Hermes’ wings (sandals, ankles, helmet, etc).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Designing strategic identities
Hire Me

More by Matt Yow

View profile
    • Like