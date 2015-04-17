Luis Campos

Toyota - To the Moon

Luis Campos
Luis Campos
  • Save
Toyota - To the Moon toyota 8-bit 80s traditional animation to the moon
Download color palette

8-Bit animation.

Full spot here: http://vimeo.com/88137026

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Luis Campos
Luis Campos

More by Luis Campos

View profile
    • Like