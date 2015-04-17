Luma Vine

Forest Hills Baptist Church

Forest Hills Baptist Church logo brand identity church god jesus pillars sun rays cross circle emblem
This logo concept is inspired by the symbol on their church steeple: http://www.reaganfrazier.net/About-Me/My-Home-My-Church-My-Family-My/i-WCSbgdR/0/X2/32MyChurch-X2.jpg
Rejected.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
