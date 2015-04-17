Winners announced!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Thanks to everyone who participated in our wall graphic design playoff! We were blown away by all the awesome designs.
Congrats to @Gustavo Zambelli for winning the MacBook Pro! As promised, every rebound is receiving $10 Sticker Mule credit, and the top 50 (25 staff picks & 25 most likes) get a Dribbble wall graphic + printed version of their winning design.
Here is the full list of winners:
Grand Prize: MacBook Pro
Gustavo Zambelli for Ricos Quesos http://drbl.in/osqM
Top 25 staff picks
Martino Pennati http://drbl.in/oqNO
Simon H. http://drbl.in/osVR
Pixelcode http://drbl.in/osvC
Steve Wilson http://drbl.in/osZB
Dee Hayden http://drbl.in/othu
Asher Simonds http://drbl.in/orBi
Jeff Portaro http://drbl.in/oscS
Josh Higgins http://drbl.in/oqPd
Gabriel Felix http://drbl.in/opKy
Travis Fetting http://drbl.in/oqUp
Ryan Welch http://drbl.in/osWT
Eduardo Martinez http://drbl.in/oqzQ
Ben Lew http://drbl.in/oqoE
Tina Floersch http://drbl.in/osPE
Bouke Regnerus http://drbl.in/oroX
John Earles http://drbl.in/oqtN
Alby Letoy http://drbl.in/opOG
Florentina Surel http://drbl.in/osPZ
Sean Geraghty http://drbl.in/ossH
Joshua http://drbl.in/oqCl
Aaron http://drbl.in/osNX
Devin Rajaram http://drbl.in/orYj
Jack Innes http://drbl.in/opOW
Nigel Payne http://drbl.in/oqsE
Jamie Wilson http://drbl.in/osqr
Top 25 most likes:
Fabricio Rosa Marques http://drbl.in/oqVh
Román Jusdado http://drbl.in/otjR
Kevin Moran http://drbl.in/osCB
Erikas Mališauskas http://drbl.in/osAT
Brian Plemons http://drbl.in/otrx
Chris http://drbl.in/oqeY
Jord Riekwel http://drbl.in/osuV
Yan http://drbl.in/osGi
Chaz Russo http://drbl.in/opGy
Carla Corrales http://drbl.in/osqN
Mike Berg http://drbl.in/orkX
Radoslav Krumov http://drbl.in/otfX
Yasir Buğra Eryılmaz http://drbl.in/osUZ
Shawn Rinkenbaugh http://drbl.in/opPv
Tom Loots http://drbl.in/oqOT
Michelle Lana http://drbl.in/oqhD
Isaac Grant http://drbl.in/oqxy
RONLEWHORN http://drbl.in/opTR
Petersson Design http://drbl.in/opZc
Tamas Moroz http://drbl.in/oqGt
Kasper van Eerden http://drbl.in/oriP
Ryan Payne http://drbl.in/oqqb
Ryan Keairns http://drbl.in/opSC
Eldin http://drbl.in/oskR
Aiden Guinnip http://drbl.in/oqXc
Rosie Pringle http://drbl.in/opKh
We'll follow up with the winners via email to set up your wall graphic orders. If you haven't already done so, please fill out the submission form so we have your email:
https://stickermule.wufoo.com/forms/dribbble-wall-graphics-playoff/