Going nowhere slow

Going nowhere slow typography illustration lettering ink warm up slow
Just roughing out an idea I had for a motorcycle style type graphic, for fun.

Posted this on Instagram. Feel free to follow me. Mostly just pictures of me rock climbing and stuff. Sometimes art stuff that doesn't make it here. https://instagram.com/bannanaknife/

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
