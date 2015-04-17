Ben Grove

New Logomark

I decided to switch up my branding for 2015. I have been going back and forth on several different options/colors but landed here. It's similar to my last mark, however I wanted to just focus on the letter G. Feedback would be great!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
