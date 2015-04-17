Veronica Wong

Hardwork

Veronica Wong
Veronica Wong
  • Save
Hardwork handtype brush type script lettering hand lettering calligraphy typography design creative south cs15
Download color palette

In addition to introducing me to vegemite, dancing like a rockstar, and being the most adorable aussie couple I've ever had the pleasure of meeting, @dvclmn and @lauraclmn share a real truth: it doesn't matter how talented you are if you don't work hard.

D76b7b9f82cabaedce13fb5f77383d49
Rebound of
Humans first
By Veronica Wong
Veronica Wong
Veronica Wong

More by Veronica Wong

View profile
    • Like