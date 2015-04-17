Jake Bloom

Dragon

Dragon illustration grayscale collaboration vector shirt apparel
A collaborative illustration with Jesse MacKenzie and Trust Printshop for an Oh, Sleeper shirt. These guys are sick...really fun project.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
