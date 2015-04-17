🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I'm participating in #The100DayProject for the next 100 days, and I'm a bit over a week in. I started at the same time as everyone else on the internet with the Great Discontent and Elle Luna.
I'm doing 100 Days of Lettering, and here's today's post (posting it on my Instagram later). Trying to be more experimental medium-wise and try new things. So here's me messing around with my tablet and photoshop brushes, something I've always avoided for some reason. It turned out pretty rad.
You can follow my lettering challenge with the hashtag #100DaysofLetteringAH on Instagram, and follow me at @ashleyhohnstein!