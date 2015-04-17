Sentinel is now live

I just beta launched my new web application, Sentinel (http://sentinelapp.com).

The concept is simple: if you are a designer or a product manager, chances are you are interested in the design of some pages, like the homepage of Stripe.com or Dropbox, for instance. Sentinel lets you "watch" those pages, and will alert you as soon as the page changes.

It's super convenient to make sure you never miss a new headline, a new marketing photo or a completely redesigned page on sites you want to be aware of.

How does it work? Well. Every night, Sentinel take screenshots of the pages you follow, and compares them with the screenshots made the day before. If there is a difference in those two images, Sentinel will send you an email. You can also sign in into your account and see the differences between two versions.

I'm super happy to launch the site today. I can't wait to show the other features I'm planning to add in the future.

