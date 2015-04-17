Eric Taylor

Uplift Character Design

Uplift Character Design illustration character design
Website design Inner Geek just released for for Uplift | Care On Demand. It's a great company innovating the home care industry. I was lucky enough to work on the characters for the branding. @ellaspin killed it on the web design!

Check it out live at www.upliftcare.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
