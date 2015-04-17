Mid Century Modern Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A while ago I began exploring an app idea that would give Real Estate agents the ability to quickly produce small sites for their pocket listings to share with their clients.
The idea for the logo came from my love of contemporary and mid-century modern architecture. I used a photo of a home began removing walls and fills until I was left with what you see here.