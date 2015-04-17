Wil Nichols

Miscellaneous Icons

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
  • Save
Miscellaneous Icons icon icons glyphs communication connect donate love like volunteer learn educate graduate
Download color palette

These are icons. For an app. View the @2x

Wil Nichols
Wil Nichols
Design at Zello

More by Wil Nichols

View profile
    • Like