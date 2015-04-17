Rewind - Calendar View

There are tons of calendar components for iOS but we decided to implement our own (including dragging and adjusting of time intervals etc.) which was a lot of fun.

Btw. Rewind is a time tracking app for iPhone which automatically tracks your time based on your location. It's free to try.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/rewind-automatic-time-tracking/id967979724?l=de&ls=1&mt=8

http://noidentity.com/rewind.html