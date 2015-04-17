Bethany Bauman

Rochester Exterior

Rochester Exterior exterior signage handpainted
Render for one of Rochester Apartment's outdoor signs; to be hand-painted, numbers installed for back-lighting at night.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
