Tom Quaglia

Camp Brosius Shirt Design

Tom Quaglia
Tom Quaglia
  • Save
Camp Brosius Shirt Design camp wisconsin t-shirt apparel brosius indiana university
Download color palette

One of the many T-shirt designs I have done for Indiana University's Camp Brosius - A camp for the entire family, located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Designed in the spring of 2014 - was the best selling shirt among both staff and campers over the summer of 2014 camp season.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Tom Quaglia
Tom Quaglia

More by Tom Quaglia

View profile
    • Like