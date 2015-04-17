Daniel Q Halt

Cosmetics Icon Set

Daniel Q Halt
Daniel Q Halt
  • Save
Cosmetics Icon Set nail polish line icon powder makeup lotion one weight
Download color palette

2nd of 4 icon sets.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Daniel Q Halt
Daniel Q Halt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Q Halt

View profile
    • Like