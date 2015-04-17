mohamedminhaz

Responsive logo - Organic good

mohamedminhaz
mohamedminhaz
  • Save
Responsive logo - Organic good logo branding responsive identity vintage food organic line beauty badge symbol
Download color palette

Responsive logo for an organic food products

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
mohamedminhaz
mohamedminhaz

More by mohamedminhaz

View profile
    • Like