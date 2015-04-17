RaiseNoChicken

Crossing the Deleware

A little piece I'm making for the Brooklyn Kickball International Tournament. Philly holds the crown, currently, and this year Brooklyn wants to take it back.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
