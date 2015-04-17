Daniela Faber

Finding a New Home

Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber
  • Save
Finding a New Home illustration editorial shoes birds tree sneakers magazine article
Download color palette

Here I did my very first editorial, self-initiated of course. The idea came to me while on my lunch break looking up to a tree with a pair of shoes hanging from a branch. So, I thought, what can I do with this image? And here it is! And sorry for the wobbly right margin on the text, this cool mag wants to be different and doesn't use block texts! :))

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Daniela Faber
Daniela Faber

More by Daniela Faber

View profile
    • Like