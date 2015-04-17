Dan Ross

Evolution

Just horsing around. "White" and "Black" combine to form grey.

The theory is that aliens are us—evolved—from the future. I just wanted to get my idea out before I forget it. Will probably elaborate more on this down the road, as it is obviously very basic.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
