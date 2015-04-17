Jeff Madsen

Bark In The Park

Jeff Madsen
Jeff Madsen
Bark In The Park logo dog bark ball tennis green park ogden utah city
Unused "Bark in The Park" logo proposal for Ogden City. Because dogs love tennis balls—duh!

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Jeff Madsen
Jeff Madsen

