Gift for Accountants graphic designer t-shirt card welcome accountant gift certified
There is an Gift Kit for accountants who uses Nibo.

The kit consists of:
- Wood box with a T-shirt
- Welcome card
- Certified for wall
- Certified for desk
- Happy new year card
- Sticker

Hope you enjoy! :)

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
