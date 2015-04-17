Do-Hee Kim

Day 11 of #100DaysofFonts

Day 11 of #100DaysofFonts flowers personal typography google fonts css botanical
Day 11/100 - Dreaming of a life surrounded by flowers. Gotta make that dream a reality sometime in this life :)

Check out all the days at www.100DaysofFonts.com

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
