Milltag 'Eyes' Kit!

Milltag 'Eyes' Kit! illustration drawing cycling kit eyes eyeballs bikes milltag
Launching today at Bespoked Bristol, the full cycling kit I designed for Milltag!

‘Eyes’ has been a long time in the making, so it’s a great feeling to finally be able to release it to the world.

Jersey, bib shorts and cap all available, check it out if you’re at the show! For now here's a little preview of the jersey and pattern.

Posted on Apr 17, 2015
