Carsten

Memory Music Search result

Carsten
Carsten
  • Save
Memory Music Search result app music transition search ios memory
Download color palette

I've made this transition for an app concept early this year. You can check out the full video on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/118042103

View all tags
Posted on Apr 17, 2015
Carsten
Carsten

More by Carsten

View profile
    • Like